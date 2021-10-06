You’re One Tough Fisherman Mason

By Scott Lenox

We had some nasty weather roll through this afternoon with some rain and some wind, but other than that it was actually a really nice day. Winds were relatively light and temps were unseasonably warm so it was a good day to get out on the water and do some fishing.

I got a message from our good friend Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break this afternoon saying that he had a really cool guest on board today. 12-Year-Old Mason Kohler has a tumor in his hip that is causing him to go to John’s Hopkins Children’s Orthopedic Center for a surgical biopsy this week, but you couldn’t tell that today. Mason did a great job and had a great time catching keeper flounder of 18″ and 20″ and some snapper bluefish. If you folks could send some prayers up for Mason this week it would be much appreciated. Mason, if you’re reading this…..we’re thinking about you buddy….we hope to see you back on the water in Ocean City again reel soon! Nice work on your fish!!

Offshore tuna fishing was good for the chunking fleet again today with some very nice yellowfins ending up on the dock. Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had another nice day with 10 fat yellowfins for the fish box.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his anglers on some big yellowfins on the chunk today as well.

Captain Chris Little and the crew of the Talkin’ Trash got in on the tuna action and put 10 fish in the box.

Captain Chris on the private boat Reel Escape out of Pines Point in Ocean Pines had a good day for his crew putting them on some meat for the freezer today.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported nice sea conditions and good fishing for his anglers with most everyone getting a limit of sea bass and some limits of flounder around the rail up to 5 pounds too.