By Scott Lenox

There is still time to get into Atlantic Tackle before Christmas…check out the video of my visit to see what they’ve got in store for the Holiday!!

It was blowing today folks….hard! Nobody fishing the ocean and if anyone fished the bay they regretted it. I was perusing Facebook a little while ago and realized that tonight’s fishing report should have been in las night’s fishing report. I guess what we say is true, better late than never.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has seen some exceptional tautog fishing lately. Captain Kane is very good at finding the big fish (the current world record of over 28 pounds was caught on his boat in 2015) and he’s been up to it again lately. Yesterday the crew of the Fish Bound saw some awesome tog fishing with 10 fish over 10 pounds with the two largest over 15 pounds. Those are some jumbo blackfish!