101 Pound White Marlin

Today was the first official day of fall, but you could definitely still feel summer. We had warm temperatures and calm winds, and although our “mostly sunny” forecast was ruined by a cloudy haze, it was a really nice day. There were a few boats offshore in slightly bumpy conditions that had good luck and there were some flounder and red drum caught in the bay…..and there was a potential state record sheepshead caught in the Ocean City inlet.

Kate over at the Ocean City Fishing Center weighed a gigantic sheepshead this afternoon that was caught by Robert Martin. The big sheepshead was caught on the south jetty and weighed a whopping 18 pounds. If the fish qualifies it will beat the current Maryland state record for sheepshead that was caught in Ocean City back in 2004 and weighed 17 pounds 8 ounces. If anyone knows Robert let him know I’m looking for a photo!

Offshore fishing was pretty good today with a few white marlin being caught and a good number of wahoo hitting the deck again. Captain Mark Hoos and mate Mark Stephens of the Marli had a fantastic day offshore catching three big wahoo and a couple of mahi. Marli also caught two white marlin. One white marlin was released, but the other died during the fight so the Marli decided to boat it. The huge white was the biggest of the summer and the biggest I’ve seen in a long while at 101 pounds.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center had a good day of trolling offshore today too. Captain Jeremy put his crew on two white marlin releases, some mahi and a big 76 pound wahoo. Captain Jeremy said the wahoo was caught on a “dink” ballyhoo with monofilament leader.

Flounder fishing in the back bays continues to be surprisingly good despite the really high tides lately. Bob Haltmeier fished the Oceanic Pier today and had some great luck with the flounder sometimes catching two at a time. Bob also caught a nice 24″ keeper red drum.

Bob also sent me this photo of Don who caught a keeper sized tautog from the bulkhead behind Ocean City today.

This 18″ keeper was long enough to win the fish pool on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe on this afternoon’s trip.

