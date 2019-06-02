$11,000 for the First White Marlin of the 2019 Season

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The highly anticipated first white marlin of the season for Ocean City was caught yesterday morning at 10:30 AM by the crew of the Uncle Keith while fishing out of Ocean City. Gary S was fishing with David Nolan, Philip Ingram and Jake Galioto on board the Uncle Keith on a part of their overnight trip and released the first white marlin at 10:30 AM just outside of the Washington Canyon on a ballyhoo. The crew released the first white marlin and also released 2 hammerhead sharks and boxed 10 sea bass, one blue line tilefish and four nice bull mahi.

Gary S and the crew of Uncle Keith will receive $5,000 from the Town of Ocean City and $6,000 from the Fishermen United for a total of $11,000. Neither the crew nor the boat are members of the Ocean City Marlin Club so that money was still up for grabs as of this morning…….but now it’s not.

I just received word from Captain Franky Pettolina, President of the Ocean City Marlin Club that the first white marlin for the Ocean City Marlin Club was caught by member Captain Steve Selander this morning at around 10:30 AM. Captain Steve and his crew will now win the $5,000 from the Ocean City Marlin Club for the Club’s first white marlin so the total available purse for the first white marlin of Ocean City for the season is off the table for 2019.

Congratulations to the crew of Uncle Keith and Captain Steve Selander for their white marlin catches!!