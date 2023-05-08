113 Pound Bigeye, Some More Yellowfin & Some Good Inshore Fishing

By Scott Lenox

There’s some pretty good rain rolling through this evening, but up until now it was another gorgeous day on DelMarVa! Light winds, sunny skies and warm temps had lot of folks at the OC Reef Foundation dinner and lots of folks out on the water.

Last night the crew of the private boat Pier Pressure with Captain Ray Novak and angler Charlie Watson returned to the Ocean City Fishing Center with a very nice 113.2 pound bigeye tuna and a pretty yellowfin. The fish were caught on Sterling Tackle side trackers in the Poorman’s Canyon.

Keith and Ryan Kaler and crew got these 2 yellowfins between the Baltimore and Poormans in a 68 degree patch of water.

The McDonald clan Tom,Tommy, Steve and Tyler on the private boat “McFish” took advantage of the good weather and conditions offshore yesterday to push off OC for their first ever tilefish trip. The crew scratched out a limit of bluelines and then went and found some nice golden tilefish with the largest weighing in at 36 pounds.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been putting some pretty tautog in the boat lately and in his last four trips has managed 13 double digit fish up to 14 pounds.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a nice tautog trip today with some very nice fish coming over the rail.

John Wittmyer of Crabs to Go had a nice trip to the rip with Captain DJ today and landed himself a couple of stud tautog.

Brian Will and his girlfriend Madison caught two keeper flounder of 16.5″ and 17″ from his SeaDoo jetski.

Brady Weibley of Ickesburg, PA landed these keeper of 17″ and 20.5″ using white Gulp in the Thorofare today.

Shaun Flaherty fished his kayak in the south bay and landed this big chopper bluefish.

