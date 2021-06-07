12 Foot Great White Shark Encounter Off of Ocean City, Maryland on Board Miller Time

By Scott Lenox

While fishing the third and final day of the Mako Mania Shark Tournament out of Bahia Marina Captain Brandon Miller and the crew of the Miller Time had a close encounter with an estimated 12 foot great white shark. The shark entered their chum slick and can be seen biting and hanging on to a tuna carcass presented by Ryan Oberholtzer as it swims just inches from the boat. The action took place at the 20 fathom fingers off of Ocean City, Maryland on June 6, 2021. The big shark swam away unharmed.