2020 Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin Tournament Results

By Scott Lenox

The weatherman blew it today! Wind was supposed to be 10-20 with seas of 4-6 feet and the forecast had some captains wondering if they were even going to go today. Well those that that did were glad of it because by all accounts it was beautiful and the fishing was good.

The 2020 OCMC Labor Day White Marlin Tournament is in the books and it was another great event put on by the Marlin Club. Big thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics! Here are your winners.

Away from the tournament Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day of trolling offshore and put the Neliski group on three white marlin releases.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day in the canyons today. He trolled up a nice wahoo for his anglers and then deep dropped for some tasty tilefish.

This lucky crew put some JUMBO golden tilefish in the boat today!

Braydon, Caroline and Carson had a great day in the ocean today fishing with Trevor Hardman when they landed their first mahi and sea bass.

Joe Bish had some fun with the mahi on the sea bass pots today.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a good day of bottom bouncing and put several keeper flounder and sea bass in the boat.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star laid at the dock yesterday thanks to the wind, but today it was back to the ocean and back to fish catching.

Dagone I wish I’d seen that critter. Something left a big hole in the water off my starboard bow on the way home – one heck of a splash. Not enough to have been a whale, close though. We’d caught mahi in the area; could have been a big pointy-nose son of a gun or any number of shark species; bluefin? Big whatever it was.

Laid in for yesterday’s NE winds—paperwork, taxes & reef work got done. Today was as pretty a day as you could ask . Denise & Kathy were our guest reef builders – dropped 18 blocks at Two Tanks Reef.

Sea bass just about took the day off. Caught some when we should have been catching doubles. Fished Harder! Ended up with fish fries for all aboard, even saw some anglers in double-digits. Wil Haussmann from Berlin had the biggest cbass at about 2.75lbs.

Paul Eisley from Easton PA not only boated the largest flounder but limited out too. Wife Cheryl didn’t do so bad herself!

Denise Johnson was not only one of today’s Reef Queens, but the Mahi Queen also. She dern near limited out. I don’t know if anyone else had two.

But the fish that counted was Mike Giovannetti’s mahi. He took today’s pool in grand style with the last fish of the day.

Going to build a LOT of reef in coming weeks & months. Won’t be long and we’ll have sunk the 85’ tug Hoss. Also have a firm bid in on another tug; need to pick up a 50’ steel sailboat (know a boat hauler? Eastern shore to OC. No masts—haul upside down or sideways—doesn’t matter because we’re going to sink it.) ..and I’m also in negotiations for two or more steel fishing trawlers. Oh, plus the cement pyramid project is taking off!

Maryland does not have a State marine reef building program like every other state from Texas to Massachusetts.

Our little non-profit is it—and we’re getting it done too! All private donations — sure could use some fresh funding. Your great-grandchildren will thank you..

Visit ocreefs.org and donate today!

Cheers

Monty

Clean water has been key to some good flounder fishing in the back bay recently. Today anglers on the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joey had some nice fish.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga put this lucky lady angler on the winning flounder for the fish pool this afternoon.

Paul Swisher fished his kayak in the OC inlet today and caught this 20″ keeper flounder on a tandem rig with Gulp and minnow combo.

Corwin Standen from Baltimore, MD caught his first ever keeper flounder when he hooked this 19″ fish while fishing off of Bayshore Drive with Anna Chan.