2021 Ocean City Marlin Club Kid’s Classic Results

The 2021 Ocean City Marlin Club Kid’s Classic Tournament is in the books and it was another outstanding event put on by the club. Team Fish in OC didn’t take anything to the scales this weekend, but we did have an awesome time! Anglers Ryan Lenox, Niland Gallo and Dillon Scopp caught tons and tons of croaker and several throwback flounder over the two days and made memories that will last us a very long time.

Congratulations to all of the Jr. anglers and teams that fished this year’s Kid’s Classic Tournament and congratulations to the Ocean City Marlin Club for an awesome event. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

Word on the street was that the ocean was pretty rough today for some. I know one party boat that gave it up early and others that reported the roughness. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that it wasn’t calm, but it wasn’t too rough either and he put his anglers on some nice fish.

While back forecast said today would be flat calm.

Sure wasn’t. But not too bad. Marina was full of cancelled offshore trips. Their forecast must have had some serious air in it.

Ours inshore? Some. Doable.

Cleared the inlet and found nice conditions for the first mile. After that it deteriorated steadily. Was wondering if I had a day or not. Seemed to steady-up 12 miles off. Wind gauge topped out briefly at 19.2 knots SSW – averaged 16.5 til 11am I think.

Then that southerly began falling out. By 12:30 it was 13.5 knots. Sea calmed rapidly. Though the breeze picked back up to 16 knots after a while, by then built-up wave height/energy was spent & couldn’t rebuild without starting over. Nice day.

Brian & Tyler Messick from Hockessin DE were today’s guest reef builders.

Bernie O’Brien boxed the day’s first limit of flounder. Jigmaster Tom was next. Despite great effort on George Stieger’s part with three in the box, there would be no other limits.

Brian Hunter of Kingsley PA boated the second fluke of the day. It held on all day to win the pool.

Lay in tomorrow.

Will pull three OCRF Benelli Reef Raffle winners this evening. First prize is two tickets on my rig. Other two will get OCRF t-shirts.

Have our eye on three barges. Two are strong enough to carry a bit of cement one last time. Would sure like to get precast concrete on both of them – cable it on tight and sink em.

Takes funding to do all that. Especially the tow from Chesapeake to our reefs..

Ain’t Cheap!

Help!!

Raffle works. Winners every week. Those tix go right back into the basket for more weekly & new year’s day grand prize drawings..

ocreefs.org

Have LOTS of great prizes.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Chase Eberle and the crews of Chasin’ Tides Charters had some great luck today with very good flounder fishing in the ocean and some croaker, big bluefish and a keeper rockfish from the bay.

The bay has been pretty tough fishing for some over the past few days, but the crew on the Miss Ocean City found some nice flounder on today’s trip.

Shawn Flaherty caught this 29″ keeper rockfish while dredging Stretch lures at the route 50 bridge.

Carlos Neves landed this big sheepshead while he was fishing from the route 50 bridge last night.