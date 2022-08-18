2022 Poor Girls Open Has 161 Boats and Over $240,000 in Prize Money

By Scott Lenox

Posted on August 17th, 2022

Check out our tour of Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City!

I just got back from registration for the 2022 Poor Girls Open and it was a pretty awesome pink party.  Thanks to all of you that purchased our Back the Blue shirts!  Word coming out of the Poor Girls is that there are 161 boats competing for over $240,000 in prize money.  That’s a great turnout all things considered.  The Poor Girls Open is a fish 1 of 3 day event with categories for billfish release, tuna, dolphin and wahoo, and this year there are two junior anglers categories.  One for billfish release and one for meat fish.  Scales action will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week from 4 PM until 7:30 PM each night at the main scale at Bahia Marina right next to Fish Tales on 22nd street and the bay.  I will be the tournament Emcee this week so stop by and say hi and if you can’t make it in person you can watch our live broadcast with the Hooked on OC team at www.BahiaMarina.com

There wasn’t a whole lot of fishing again today thanks to the wind, but things should get back to normal tomorrow.  Donnie Post from Berlin, MD has been on a drum roll lately putting some very nice black drum in the cooler.

Ella Chan Carvalho (11), Newmarket NH, visiting her uncle & aunt Michael & Pauline Chan in OC caught this 16.75″ keeper flounder off of her dock by Bayshore Drive in Ocean City.

NEW Back Deck Fishing Report is up on our YouTube….check it out!

August 17, 2022
Check out our tour of Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City! I just got back from registration for the 2022 Poor Girls Open and it was a pretty awesome pink party.  Thanks to all of you…

