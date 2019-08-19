$3.9 Million Up for Grabs in The 2019 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Awesome feature image tonight of a blue marlin caught on board the Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter and mate Marshall Freng this weekend during the Poor Girl’s Open while fishing with Lindsey Aburn, Kim Jarmer, Katie Socks, Jaime Anstead, Quinn Swain and angler Kelly Coward!! If that doesn’t get you jacked about offshore fishing I don’t know what will. There will be a lot of offshore fishing going on this week as the 2019 MidAtlantic tournament rolls into town with scales at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City and at the Canyon Club Marina in Cape May, NJ. There is over $3.9 Million in this year’s pot and anglers will be duking out this week to see who goes home with the biggest share of it. The Hooked on OC crew and I will be bringing scales action from both ports to you LIVE Monday through Friday night from 5 PM until 9 PM and you can check it out at The MidAtlantic.com

There was some reely good wreck and reef fishing today for the crew of the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak at the helm. Captain Chris reported a mixed bag of flounder and sea bass with some nice fish up to 3 pounds.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service spent a couple of trips in the ocean today and was rewarded with some terrific action with Spanish mackerel.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had some action in the ocean today as well with the Spanish mackerel and also added some keeper flounder and some released sharks to the mix on a bay trip.

Erik Kleiner Jr. from Vienna, VA used a shiner and squid combo to land this 6 pound, 3 ounce flounder on the Tortuga with Captain Mike Walsh and mate Serge Gardner. The big flattie jumped into the lead in the Tortuga’s flounder derby and jumped into 3rd place in our season long Doormat Derby.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has ramped up his shooting again and put some clients on cow nosed and souther rays both day and night in the south bay.

Chef Paul Suplee of Boxcar 40 in Pittsville fished ocean structure with his buddies yesterday and had a crazy good day. The crew caught over 60 fish and put this pile in the cooler.