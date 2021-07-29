301 Pound Swordfish Officially Recognized as New Maryland State Record

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch as Sunset Marina!

It’s official! The 301 pound swordfish caught by angler Pete Schultz aboard his Real One during the Big Fish Classic has been verified and now recognized as the new state record in the swordfish category.

Petes’ 301 pound swordfish is the first recognized state record swordfish in a category that had a minimum qualifying weight of 300 pounds. The big fish was weighed on Saturday, July 24 during the Big Fish Classic and was officially certified by “Coconut” Hedges. The crew went on to win first place in the Big Fish category and added entry levels totaled over $540,000. I was lucky enough to see the fish in person and had a feeling that it might eventually be certified as the new state record swordfish. Big thanks to Erik Zlokovitz of the MD DNR for driving down to verify the catch!

Congratulations to Pete Schultz and the crew of Real One on their record breaking catch!

Read the official press release from MD DNR below.