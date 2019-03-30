4 Sailfish, a Yellowfin Tuna and a Stud Dorado

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Well the Hooked on OC crew has finally made it to Costa Rica to film and I have to say it was well worth the wait. Thanks to Kelly Curcio of Bluewater Sportfishing Charters we are staying at Los Suenos Resort in Herradura Costa Rica and having an absolutely awesome time. We have beautiful accommodations at Bluewater’s Veranda 4B right in the Los Suenos community and we are a short golf cart ride away from the World Class marina and charter boat fleet. Veranda 4B is a beautiful 1800 sq foot condominium with 3 beds and 3 baths, a full kitchen, washer dryer and all of the other amenities of home. One of the community pools is right at the bottom of the stairs. Kelly took care of everything for accommodations, booking the boat and golf cart, airport transfers and all of the other incidentals. Literally, all we had to do was book our flights into San Jose. If you’re looking to fish for Pacific sailfish in one of the best spots in the world or you’re looking for a spectacular family vacation….or both…..give Kelly a call. You can look at all of Bluewater’s accommodations, charter partners and even excursions at www.FightTheFish.com . It’s ok to tell her we sent you!!

Now to the fishing!! Today we fished on the 52′ Hatteras “Scatterbrain” out of Los Suenos with Captain Brian and mates Stephen and Hansel. Lunch and all drinks, including beer, were included for the trip and the food was outstanding. We stopped on the way to the sailfishing spot on some surface activity where I was able to catch a 27 pound yellowfin tuna which Stephen Hansel quickly filleted and Stephen turned into the most incredible sashimi I’ve ever had.

We then moved on to the sailfish fleet where Ryan took the first spot and made quick work of his first ever billfish. He did a great job on the fish and the crew was more than helpful helping him land the fish.

After Ryan’s release we trolled for a bit and were surprised by two good dorado (mahi) bites that my wife Kristen and Dorian Messick fought. Dorian did a great job getting a 25 pound female in the boat and Kristen made me proud of catching an absolute monster that measured 60″. Based on a couple of conversion tables I found online that fish was probably 55-60 pounds!!

After the massive mahi encounter Dorian caught and released his first Pacific sailfish, Kristen caught and released her first Pacific sailfish and I released another Pacific sailfish. It was an absolutely incredible day and one we will certainly never forget. This was truly an awesome fishing trip and Kristen’s dorado is a once in a lifetime fish!

Back in Ocean City the weather was pretty good and my buddy Captain Jeff Coats, just back from the Pitboss Big Bossin’ Tour, headed out and did some casting and had good luck releasing some short rockfish in the back bay.

Captain Marc Spagnola was on the river last night where the snakehead action has been heating up over the last week or so. Captain Marc and his crew had some great shooting with snakeheads as big as 12 pounds.