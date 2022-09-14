40 Pound Cobia on a Flounder Rig

  3. 40 Pound Cobia on a Flounder Rig

By Scott Lenox

40 Pound Cobia on a Flounder Rig

Posted on September 13th, 2022

We’ve had some strange catches on flounder rigs this summer.  We saw a bluefin tuna eat a flounder rig at the Jackspot a few weeks back, we saw a 20+ pound mahi caught on a Deadly Double and now we’ve got a big 40 pound cobia.  Yep, on board the Angler today with Captain Chris Mizurak not one, but two anglers were surprised by cobia.  The larger fish went 40 pounds while the other was just shy of the 40″ minimum size and was released.  You never know!

Anglers fishing on the Ocean City Girl had a nice day with mahi, sea bass and some albacore.

Billy Work and his crew on the private boat Reely Working had a great day with the mahi today.

There were some nice keeper flounder caught on board the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton today.

Big Bird Cropper, Shawn Flaherty and Karl from Germany had a great day at the route 50 bridge “dredging” up a keeper rockfish and some big bluefish up to 38″ and over 15 pounds.

