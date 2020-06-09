400+ Pound Blue Marlin and More Flounder from the Wrecks

By Scott Lenox

You know Dad wants something from Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City!

June 8, 2020

It was a beautiful, picture perfect day today in and around Ocean City and tomorrow looks like more of the same. The bay and ocean were flat calm all the way out to the canyons and there were lots of fishermen taking advantage of it.

There are A LOT of billfish being seen out in the canyons by would-be tuna fishermen trolling spreader bars and daisy chains and there are a lot of billfish being caught for so early in the summer. I’ve already seen several white marlin caught and released over the past days and I know of six or more blue marlin that have been caught in the past week. Some of the blue marlin have come to the leader dead recently, probably due to the much colder water at depth out in the canyons. Blue marlin fight hard once hooked and if they attempt to dive to the thermocline then they are very susceptible to cardiac failure due to the combination of exertion and cold water temperatures. All of the blues that have come up dead that I know of have been boated and put to good use by the crews.

The Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter at the helm had one such blue marlin on today’s trip that they fought and realized was dead when it came to the leader. Captain Brian ordered the fish brought on board so that it wasn’t wasted and it tipped the scale at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City at 420 pounds. Photo by Matt McQueeny of Hooked on OC.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a little luck with the tunas out in the canyons today and put three nice yellowfin in the fish box.

Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had some luck offshore as well. Captain Chris trolled up three yellowfin tuna and deep dropped bottom fished some golden tilefish.

Ocean sea bass fishing is still very, very good and now we are starting to see some more summer flounder in the mix coming from the wrecks and reefs. Today Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported beautiful weather and a good bite with several sea bass limits and some keeper flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found calms seas and a boat limit of sea bass on today’s trip.

Another cool, crisp day. Light N winds made the ocean a bit lively, but plenty fishable. We dropped 28 small blocks, a reef pyramid & pressed on.

A group of youthful Amish carpenters joined us today. Most had never been to sea, & they’d never seen a ship – nice when you’ve already shown clients some enjoyment before fishing’s even begun.

Then we showed em what it’s like to catch a boat limit of sea bass.

Also nice. Sure doesn’t happen everyday.

Mike Johnson, fishing up in the “eyes of ‘er” (bow,) was first to bag out today. Ain’t his first rodeo, promise.

He was soon followed by Ron Razzano in the stern.

Rob Booth took today’s itty-bitty pool..

Sure was some nice fishing.

Sea bass fishing was good for the anglers on board the Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting today too. Captain Victor reported steady reeling all day with lots of nice sea bass and a couple of flounder for his peeps.

Back in the bay Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters has been having some nice fishing on his daily trips. Captain Jason has the right tactics to put clients on keeper flounder and keeper rockfish and also some throwback tog….they’re currently out of season.

This angler was lucky enough to land a keeper flounder and the fish pool money on board the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe.

This awesome looking family had a great time on the Happy Hooker today out of the Talbot Street pier when they landed the biggest flounder so far this summer for the Happy Hooker.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been putting his shooters on some awesome action lately. During the day it is a nice mix of southern and cow nosed rays, and at night it’s gar, snakeheads, carp and sometimes catfish.

Big Bird Cropper and John Wittmyer of Crabs to Go had a great day chucking Roy Rigs around the route 50 bridge and jetties today. The duo caught a few bluefish and released a couple of dozen small rockfish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a quick sea bass trip this evening and put his anglers on a pile of fish.