400+ Pound Blue Marlin and More Flounder from the Wrecks

Posted on June 8th, 2020
You know Dad wants something from Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City!
June 8, 2020
It was a beautiful, picture perfect day today in and around Ocean City and tomorrow looks like more of the same. The bay and ocean were flat calm all the way out to the canyons and there were lots of fishermen taking advantage of it.
There are A LOT of billfish being seen out in the canyons by would-be tuna fishermen trolling spreader bars and daisy chains and there are a lot of billfish being caught for so early in the summer. I’ve already seen several white marlin caught and released over the past days and I know of six or more blue marlin that have been caught in the past week. Some of the blue marlin have come to the leader dead recently, probably due to the much colder water at depth out in the canyons. Blue marlin fight hard once hooked and if they attempt to dive to the thermocline then they are very susceptible to cardiac failure due to the combination of exertion and cold water temperatures. All of the blues that have come up dead that I know of have been boated and put to good use by the crews.
The Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter at the helm had one such blue marlin on today’s trip that they fought and realized was dead when it came to the leader. Captain Brian ordered the fish brought on board so that it wasn’t wasted and it tipped the scale at Sunset Marina in West Ocean City at 420 pounds. Photo by Matt McQueeny of Hooked on OC.
Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a little luck with the tunas out in the canyons today and put three nice yellowfin in the fish box.
Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash had some luck offshore as well. Captain Chris trolled up three yellowfin tuna and deep dropped bottom fished some golden tilefish.
Ocean sea bass fishing is still very, very good and now we are starting to see some more summer flounder in the mix coming from the wrecks and reefs. Today Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported beautiful weather and a good bite with several sea bass limits and some keeper flounder.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star found calms seas and a boat limit of sea bass on today’s trip.
A group of youthful Amish carpenters joined us today. Most had never been to sea, & they’d never seen a ship – nice when you’ve already shown clients some enjoyment before fishing’s even begun.
Then we showed em what it’s like to catch a boat limit of sea bass.
Also nice. Sure doesn’t happen everyday.
Mike Johnson, fishing up in the “eyes of ‘er” (bow,) was first to bag out today. Ain’t his first rodeo, promise.
He was soon followed by Ron Razzano in the stern.
Rob Booth took today’s itty-bitty pool..
Sure was some nice fishing.