$4,000 Striped Bass

By Scott Lenox

Ocean City Tuna Tournament is less than two weeks away. Check out the details above.

The wind laid out today leaving with us a beautiful summer day with sunny skies and warm temperatures. It was a great day to get out on the water and do some fishing!

Today was the 2nd and final day of the 2nd Annual Fish N Paddle Saltwater Slam and it was an exciting day of scales action that ended with over $7,000 in cash and prizes being paid out. Congratulations to Brian Roberts on a great tournament and to all of the winners! Here are the final results.

Junior Angler

Jonah Corry Croaker NRS Inflatable Kayak

3rd Place

Morgan Mericle 1090 Points $1,000

2nd Place

Robert English 1380 Points $2,000

1st Place

Doug Greiner 1565 Points $4,000 and a Lightning Kayak

Offshore tuna fishing sucked for most today with few tuna caught by the fleet thanks to a crowd of boats and calm seas. These conditions can combine for tough tuna fishing and today that is exactly what we saw. Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had the best day that I saw today with five yellowfin for his anglers.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor of the Spring Mix II found some fish for their anglers putting two keepers in the fish box.

Yesterday Captain Andrew Dotterweich and the crew of the Fish On had a good day with a yellowfin tuna and a bigeye that weighed in at 185 pounds.

The bottom fishing over ocean structure was good again today with some nice sea bass and flounder caught. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler saw some good sea bass and a couple of flounder limits with fish up to 3 3/4 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star didn’t see any limits today, but he did see some very nice sea bass.

A calm summer day. Nice as you could ever hope I reckon. Dropped 30 blocks and a reef pyramid – kept going.

Had some regulars aboard, some locals celebrating a birthday, and a handful of visitors to our beaches—perhaps dodging corona virus worries for a day or a week. Fishing was slow but steady for these fine folks. And, thankfully, that slow bite included a mess of nice bass. Had two anglers keep 13, but no limits today. We also had an incredible look at bottlenose dolphin riding my bow wake on the way home. See separate post for mad dolphin snaps and a video.

John Murter of Hartford County took today’s pool.

Leanna Slaughter shows off one of very few keeper doubles today. Jeffery & Autumn Lewis from Solomons MD both caught plenty of good fish. Catie Goveia, another local, & Chris Athanitis of Annapolis show off some nice cbass, while MIT (mate in training) Ryleigh Jo Hill (all the way from Starkville MS) holds up the day’s only ling (red hake) & a nice cbass.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was in the ocean today enjoying the calm seas and some good fishing that included Spanish mackerel and a nice keeper flounder.

The good shooting continues both day and night for Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing. His shooters have been on target with big gar and snakehead at night and big cow nosed rays during the day.