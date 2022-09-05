64.5 Pound Cubera Snapper Speared Off of Ocean City, MD

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Another absolutely beautiful day in and around Ocean City with light winds, sunny skies and awesome temperatures. Weather wise, this has been a Labor Day to remember for sure! I was able to get out on the bay with Kristen for a bit this afternoon and after catching 10 or so throwback flounder I asked for one more drift. She obliged and with about 50 yards left to go I hooked this nice 23″, 4 pound flounder. Fish ate two small live bunker on our Fish in OC Live Bait Rig in 25′ of water.

If you saw our Facebook post this morning you already know about the very, very rare fish that was speared off of the coast of Ocean City yesterday by Kai Cropper and crew. The guys were spearfishing in just 30′ of water when they shot a beautiful 62 pound cobia and Kai added this 64.5 pound Cubera snapper. Although a Cubera was apparently caught off of Ocean City some time ago, I have never seen or heard of one. Awesome capture!!

The Boss Hogg fishing out of Sunset Marina had a very nice day offshore with four white marlin releases and a bunch of mahi.

Anglers on the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski enjoyed another day with a bunch of mahi on the deck.

Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search helped this group put a nice swordfish and some bottom dwellers in the fish box.

Local Stephen Decatur Sophomore Riley Pruitt caught his first white marlin today fishing aboard the FFMD with Captain Paul Robertson.

Alex Bruff caught this nice wahoo while fishing with John Strouse aboard the private boat Reel Wild.

Kathy Bielaski caught her first ever mahi on the slick calm ocean today fishing with her husband Tim.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day with several trips that resulted in happy clients and fish fillets.

Diana Vansant caught this 9.1 pound flounder up in Delaware today and weighed it at Lewes Harbour Marina.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service found this 20″ keeper flounder this afternoon and some more bluefish this morning.

Alan Wrye caught his personal best flounder of over 19″ on a live spot while fishing with his son Luke.

Will and his nephew John have been catching some nice flounder in the back bay recently with fish of 17″, 18.5″, 20.75″ and 22″.

Austin Wagner was fishing with Owen West just offshore with the Fish in OC Double Trouble when he landed these keeper flounder of 19″ a piece.

Rich Daiker found a couple of keeper flounder for his crew fishing at the route 50 bridge.

Sea bass fishing sucked, but the flounder made up for it on board the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had himself some mahi madness on today’s trip.

The sun rose over a calm sea this day. Fantastic. Clients voted sea bass fishing out when I told em how great it had been yesterday.

And a mahi fishing we went ..but not before local Delaware gals: Chelsea, Olivia & Michelle pushed today’s reef blocks overboard at Capt. Bobby’s Reef.

Then we were off to the (not extra terribly) deep.

Great Mercy! What an unreal first stop.. In 42 years I’d never seen such aboard a partyboat. Must have been over a thousand mini-mahi; boy were they chewing.

Ed from Felton limited on our first stop. Good thing we needed some fish to pay rent for reef block storage. No one knew, but that was just a warm up..

I moved up toward Great Eastern by Winter Quarter at Jackspot Shoal in water chest high to a duck when I came upon something floating. Great Scott.. Same size school but bigger fish. I have had a box of topwater plugs on my boat for twenty years waiting for this opportunity.

Yeah no.

Gone.

I can see almost every one of them – long collected for today. Home on a shelf? Only popper I could find my Uncle had found on a beach walk 15 years ago or more. It’s hooks long rusted away; I put a hook dressed by Sea Bass Bob on the tail and a bare hook on the swivel midship – man do I love mahi on top.. Wow! Fabulous fun..

When that spot was done we had 18 to go for a boat limit.

A couple more stops and we were done. Coolers absolutely slam full. If I had gone on to catch sea bass & flounder in number we’d have cooked em time we got in. There was literally no room anywhere – and we’d begun the day with three loaner coolers!

Headed for home early with an embarrassment of riches. Was hoping to troll up a few false albacore for tomorrow’s bait. Those we could have held in a trash can a while.

No luck!

Shooters are having a great time with Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with plenty of action for rays, gar, snakeheads and more.

NEW Back Deck Fishing Report is up on our YouTube….check it out!