7 Pound Mahi Currently Worth $1.1 Million

By Scott Lenox

Shelby Zimmer brings us the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina in the above video.

No the title of tonight’s Daily Angle is not a joke….and it’s not click bait….right now, it’s true. Today was the first day of the MidAtlantic Tournament where 183 boats are fishing for over $4 Million in prize money and today only 2 boats fished. The Double Barrel fished out of Cape May, NJ and the Game On fished out of Ocean City, MD….that’s it. Both boats were looking to get a piece of the coveted “On the Board Reward” calcutta which is around $60,000 per day, but neither was successful. Double Barrel weighed a non-qualifying white marlin in Cape May and Game On weighed a couple of mahi in Ocean City, the biggest of which was seven pounds. Although Game On’s mahi didn’t qualify for On the Board money, it did qualify for the tournament (no minimum weight on mahi) and is currently looking at a lot of money. Things are probably going to change….I’m confident saying that, but as of right now the Game On is looking at a little over $1.1 Million for their seven pound mahi. Any other year I wouldn’t say “probably going to change” I would say “definitely going to change”, but this is 2020 so I’m just going to leave this here.

Outside of the tournament there wasn’t much other fishing going on either. The only other boat that I know broke the inlet was the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins….and by the looks of one of the mahi he caught today….he should have entered the MidAtlantic.

A couple productive days ashore in foul weather: lots of honey-dos & had-to-dos got done in that sudden bit of tropical wind we had.

Only thing left of the storm today was a swell. Wasn’t “rough” but with waves often 7 or 8 feet, and one measuring 13 feet passing beneath, no one would have called it calm either.

Sea bass sure didn’t seem to mind, nor a handful of mahi. Pretty good bite actually with two clients limited on cbass.

Had I counted mahi in the pool Bob Cameron would have easily pocketed the money. But I try to run a fish pool everyone has an equal shot at – sea bass only for now. Ned Harrington’s sea bass beat all comers.

Tomorrow I have a slug of volunteers coming. We’re going to load as many concrete reef pyramids as possible and go build a reef in memory of my Mother who passed in March.

Here then is the test for the pyramids. Whereas it would take thousands of blocks to make a decent reef—and many trips to deliver them; I’m hopeful tomorrow we’ll build a perfectly fishable reef in one shot.

Sure, you can bet I’ll add to it; but I’d wager by fall one of our private boat OCRF sponsors, or a light rail on my rig, would catch just fine.

Next spring and all next summer there will be sea bass spawning on this new reef. Mussels at first, along with dozens of other sessile animals, (sea critters permanently fastened) – in 15 years or so the concrete tops of the pyramids will have begun to coral up.

Now, if a small partyboat is able to replace a fraction of lost seafloor hardbottom habitat in one day, imagine what mighty NOAA could do if they had a mind..

It’s a long way off, I think. First they’ll have to notice habitat measured in square miles has gone missing…

We have all the reef building knowledge needed to restore the Mid-Atlantic’s once-blue waters & fill this part on the Atlantic with fish & corals.

If government & NGOs put their shoulder to it, we could have white marlin 20 miles out at Jackspot in five years, & unimagined sea bass fishing..

Expanding reef species spawning habitat is a powerful tool in fisheries restorations.

We press ahead in any steps possible.

Cheers

Monty