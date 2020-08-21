91 Pound White Marlin Highlights Day 4 of the 2020 MidAtlantic

By Scott Lenox

Check out the ladies in the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

Today was another exciting day of scales action for the 2020 MidAtlantic Tournament with 126 boats fishing to get on the board for their share of around $4 Million dollars. There was a nice dolphin dropped today by the crew of the Billfisher that jumped into first place, there was a qualifying blue marlin caught in Cape May, NJ by the crew of the Salty Tiger and our good friends on the Blood Money hung a huge white marlin to take over first place in the category. Thanks to Dave Messick, the MidAtlantic crew and Jake Widgeon for the pics! Here’s who’s winning what after four days of fishing.

Wahoo

Canyon Runner 42 Lbs

Dolphin

3rd Place Tie No Quarter and Drillin’ N’ Billin’ 32 Lbs

2nd Place Christine Marie 33 Lbs

1st Place Billfisher 46 lbs

Tuna

3rd Place Gret’s Three J’s 129 Lbs

2nd Place The Right Place 168 Lbs

1st Place MJ’s 189 Lbs

Blue Marlin

1st Place Salty Tiger 489 Lbs

White Marlin

3rd Place Lucky Fin 70 Lbs

2nd Place Big Oil 77 Lbs

1st Place Blood Money 91 Lbs

Away from the tournament the crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski had another boxfull of mahi for the fish cleaners at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Dan Stauffer of the Fin Chaser showed this group a good time with some fat yellowfin tuna on the dock at the Talbot Street Pier.

Captain Victor Bunting has been showing his anglers a good time on the Ocean Princess with lots of sea bass, flounder and some triggerfish.

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a good day today with plenty of flounder and sea bass for the cooler.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had one of his toughest days this summer, but it was still a good one by most accounts.

A gorgeous sunrise & light NE breeze of perhaps 8 knots greeted us at the inlet today. Guest reef builders Savanna from Middle River & Emma from Cockeysville did a fine job pushing a block unit over at Al Berger’s Reef. From there we pressed on. Wind came on a bit more – NE at 15. Not an estimate. Had a clean reading off my anemometer. Just enough breeze to roughen the sea a bit. Some clients sure thought so at least. (Oh dear. Bonine is such cheap insurance.)

With lots of sea bass and some flounder about but in no mood to bite well, it was an expert’s bite. You had to present just so..

Jeff Fritz of Ellicott City took everyone’s pool money today. Some guy in the stern with a light conventional limited on sea bass with just a jig. Bob “Fluke Slayer” Cameron did just that – limited on flounder and then helped us pay the rent. (Mo & Joe O’Boyle allow us to store reef blocks on their WOC lot. All they ask is fresh fish from time to time. I consider it a serious obligation – today with the aid of clients & ‘some guy’ we paid the rent big time.)

We did luck into a few mahi too. Saw el-Grande’, but he didn’t take a bait—no wonder he’s growing large..

Not sure if everyone caught dinner or not. Hope so. Perhaps my toughest day this summer. When the bite’s fussy, presentation is key.

Making a big announcement in a reef post shortly..

Cheers All,

Monty

Big Bird Cropper showed his buddy Scott a good time today with some bluefish and a keeper flounder caught on the world famous Roy Rig.

Chrissie fished the north jetty wall again and this time it was a nice triggerfish.