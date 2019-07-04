93 Pound Cobia

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Beautiful day today in Ocean City…..HOT, but beautiful! You can definitely tell it’s 4th of July week because the waterways were busy today and will be even busier tomorrow. The weather looks beautiful again and bay fishing is pretty stellar right now so I’m sure it’s going to be packed out there…..be safe!

My buddies Mike Snedaker and Juan Franzetti were out with Juan’s son Lucas and the Magassy brothers today and had some awesome luck with cobia in the ocean. The guys combined forces for some smaller cobia and Mike was lucky enough to land this 93 pound beast of a cobia.

Offshore fishing has been intermittent the past few days with some boats resorting to bluefin fishing, but the crew of Boss Hogg found some good yellowfin fishing today. Captain Corey Kennington put his crew on 15 yellowfin tuna and four mahi on their offshore trolling trip.

Captain Steve Moore of the Stalker had a nice day out in the canyon today when he put his anglers on some yellowfin tuna and mahi meat and a white marlin release.

Yesterday my man Captain Willie Zimmerman fished the Just Fold with owner Dan Parncutt, Vaughn Charlotte and William Och and found some good fishing in the Washington Canyon putting 7 yellowfin in the box and releasing a white marlin.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has had some tough sledding for finicky sea bass lately, but he’s good and has still been able to put anglers on the meat.

Hi Scott!

Had some nice sea bass today. Derned if they weren’t hard won though!

This sea bass funk has to break soon. Have plenty of spots left for Saturday’s 10 hour & Sunday’s 11 hour trips. Pushing it – will try to angle-up some fluke on those trips especially.

Cbass fussy? Had good schools of bass on my screens several times today from which we caught not a single one.

Kept plugging away at it though. Every now and again we’d find some that were cooperative. Katie LeMaire From Chestertown swept the pool with her 18 inch sea bass. Fish ate clam over natural reef.

Eric Ross of Trainer PA landed a nice keeper double.

Our group snap today includes Katie & Kurtis LeMaire of Chestertown MD – Tony & Sarah Ferguson of Wilmington DE – plus Shawn & Don Asher of OCMD & Baltimore..

Flounder fishing in the back bay continues to impress thanks to the clean water conditions. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters was at it again today putting one group on eight keepers and the next on two great fish.

Victor Catacdi, Baltimore, MD, Rachael Gilley,Colora, MD, William Manning, Beallsville, PA and Don Miller, Colver, PA put keepers in the boat thanks to the navigation skills of Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder and Austin Korycki of the Tortuga.

Brian Brannan had his wife Linda and son Matthew out for some flounder fishing today and had some luck. Linda caught her first fish in 7 years and Matthew caught his first flounder of the summer.

Blake Brown of Abingdon, MD was fishing with Rick Gorsuch when he caught this 17″ keeper flounder while drifting the route 90 bridge with our Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double rigs.

The family and I got out to get in on the flounder action today and although we all caught fish, my wife Kristen smoked us again. We had some good throwback action and her fish was about 3 pounds on Deadly Double rigs in chartreuse.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been enjoying the clean water conditions. Today it was Sun’s Out, Guns Out for his shooters who put the thwack on some southern rays.