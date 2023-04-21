A Bunch More Double Digit Tautog and Some Flounder in the Thorofare

By Scott Lenox

It was a beautiful sunny, warm day today even though the wind started to crank out of the east this afternoon. I was fishing the Thorofare for a couple of hours and caught my first OC throwback at 15.75″. It sounded like I had just missed the bite because there were some decent fish caught this morning in the calm.

Tog fishing has been on fire this winter with lots of large fish coming over the rails of the local tog fleet. Today Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had a great day of toggin’ with five fish over 10 pounds with the largest being 16 pounds and 18 pounds. The 18 pounder is Jimmy Lee’s new personal best.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides had an awesome day of tog fishing for his crew today as well and put another 17 double digit fish on deck to as big as 16 pounds.

Richard Malone used the Deadly Tackle Deadly Double in chartreuse with a white Gulp to land this nice 20.5″ flounder in the Thorofare. Richard was using his JPR Fish in OC curly q rod as well!

Jeff Weeks was fishing the Thorofare this morning with his wife Kelly and Dave Weller where he landed two nice keeper flounder of 18″ and 22″. The fish fell for the Deadly Tackle Deadly Double in chartreuse with a white Gulp tipped with a minnow. Jeff reported the big fish had a whole mantis shrimp in it’s gut.

Check out this cool video of a blue crab shedding it’s shell in the wild.

Thanks to Bryan Mindte for the vid! Subscribe!