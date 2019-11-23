A Couple of 8 Pound Flounders

By Scott Lenox

Could not have asked for a nicer November day than today. Temperatures were seasonal, but the wind wasn’t blowing a puff and it was sunny for the majority of the day making it very nice. The ocean was flat calm for the party boat fleet and even though they had to run a little further today, the fishing was reely, reely good!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler hit me with his “Pics on FB” text this afternoon and I was very impressed with the photos once I got a chance to see them. Captain Chris and crew had a very good day of bottom fishing today with lots of sea bass, porgy and flounder, and some of the flounder were true doormats. The three largest flatties weighed in at 7.5, 8 and 8.5 pounds!

Captain Monty Hawkins had the Morning Star off the beach….A WAYS…..and it was definitely worth the ride. Captain Monty also dropped reef block #28,000 on the way to the sea bass slaying.

As nice a November day as we could ever ask. Tied the Morning Star loose just before sunup, then dropped reef block 28,000 & two 175 lb pyramids zip-tied together as a single unit at Doug Ake’s Memorial Reef.

Kept paddling

..and paddling.

Found one Stop Shopping for cbass when we got there. Nice when it happens.

Dern near limited the boat – real close – one man didn’t cross the line.

Hard as I tried to line Brad up with that big cbass on my screen, Melvin Fleming of Alexandria VA hooked it & won the pool money with his 20 inch sea bass. (Yes, Melvin won. Otherwise it’s not a true story!)

Hwak Sea of Salisbury MD had a beautiful keeper double of cbass.

Anna Negron had a nice double.

Dave Drzewiecke of Pasadena MD shows off a double keeper.

John Dailey of Quakertown PA had a nice one.

Tyler Miner of Boothwyn PA shows off one of a couple dozen scup today.

Also pictured in the group snap are Sarah & JP Dailey of Quakertown PA – Jeremy Harrington of Reston VA – John Ivory, Mike Magrino, & Andrew Balenti of Long Island NY – Scott Hannon of Frederick MD – & Robert Schmelzle from Vienna VA.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters kept his fishing to the bay today, and it was good for him as well. Captain Chase put his clients on over 40 throwback sized tautog and added three keepers while dropping green crabs.