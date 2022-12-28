A Far Nicer Day

By Scott Lenox

Local anglers had another window of opportunity open for today with light winds and calmer seas. There’s not much going on in the ocean other than tautog unless we have some rockfish cruise by so that’s what it’ll be until further notice.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star will be fishing whenever the weather permits so today was a perfect day to be out there putting some clients on some fish.

Ocean was like glass in morning’s nautical twilight. As clients who fished yesterday and today would testify – this was an incredibly better day; both weather and fishing wise.

Alex K pushed our blocks over at “Two Tanks Reef.” Would that we might see that program again. In 1994 the Army deployed barges and barges of old armored personnel carriers and Vietnam era tanks. I think we got 60 or so. Pretty sure every state with reef permits received some. Boy do they make great reef.

At Two Tanks Reef the APCs only lie some 60 feet apart – two small reefs. We’ve connected them with blocks and pyramids – made a single, much larger reef. I’ve been dropping reef blocks there for quite a while; 1,323 so far. It’s working.

We paddled on a ways and double anchored. Not old time toggin, but a decent pick.

Aside drawing a blank at one spot; a decent pick is pretty much how the day went.

Kyle C took everyone’s pool money with a nice female he tagged & released.

We only boxed 7 but could have nearly limited. Nearly 40 went back that didn’t have to. Frank probably could have limited twice – killed one for dinner. I’m waiting for that to take hold. Appears as though it might be a while.

Saw some nice schools of striped bass on one of the hills. Thick.

As we picked up anchors to come home two humpbacks made an appearance, then a third.

Clients & crew got some nice pics while easing away from the fishing spot.

Looks to be another beautiful day come morning. Plenty more in the long range forecast too. Might have a spot open for tomorrow. Soon offer more days from the fish report email at morningstarfishing.com

It’s a really tough fishery. Once it gets ahold of you though..

Cheers,

Monty

