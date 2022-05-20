A Flounder Limit For A Vietnam Vet

By Scott Lenox

It was a little windy today, but inshore it really was’t all that bad. The party boat fleet decided to stay tied to the dock thanks to the wind, but tomorrow it’s back at it and I hope to be on board.

The wind was blowing out of the northwest for most of the day so the bay was a little choppy, but not too bad. I hit the route 90 bridge for a little while and bugged the short rockfish with our Fish in OC Thing A Ma Jig.

Heading home the water in the Thorofare was surprisingly clean so I wasn’t too surprised to get an email with a photo of a flounder limit. I was thankful for the email and more thankful for the service of the man that was in the photo. Vietnam Veteran Dan Betz fished on his REV-ER-UP this afternoon using live minnows and caught a limit of flounder with four nice fish of 17″, 18″, 18″ and 21″. Nice work sir, and Thank you for your service!

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a cool day at the route 50 bridge where he put this 5-year-old on a bunch of shad and bluefish action.

Morgan Mericle has been having some great luck fishing from the route 50 bridge recently with some very nice striped bass that have included some keeper sized fish.

Captain Willie Zimmerman and the crew of the RoShamBo joined the nautical Robin Hood, Captain Marc Spagnola on the Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing last night. The crew had some great luck with big gar, snakeheads, eel and big catfish.

Captain Marc is back on the bay now as well and rays are the target species. Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has started the season off right with some nice fish.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound headed out this afternoon after the ocean calmed down a little and caught this crew a limit of tasty sea bass.

Mike Brockmeyer,John Brockmeyer and Bob Miller from Fallston & BelAir Md caught 4 throwbacks and 5 keeper flounder from 16.5” to 18” on an assortment of Fish on OC Deadly Doubles baited with Otter Tails, Gulp and live minnows.



