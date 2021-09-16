A Good Bite and A 209 Pound Bigeye

By Scott Lenox

It was a nice day onshore today, but the ocean had a little southwest in it which made things pretty challenging for some. There was still some good fishing out there and tomorrow’s weather looks terrific so there will be more fish caught out there then.

The crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had an awesome day offshore today with a white marlin release and a meat haul. The crew boxed a bunch of tilefish, a mahi and a 209 pound bigeye tuna for a great day on the water.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of the Pumpin’ Hard had another nice day of trolling offshore today when they went four for five white marlin releases for the second day in a row.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a nice day for his anglers today when he put them on two white marlin releases and four yellowfin tuna.

Fred Hirsch and his crew had an awesome day of offshore fishing last week when they released a white marlin and boxed a tuna and some mahi.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good bite with the sea bass today and one big flounder for a lucky angler.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with some rough conditions today, but he managed some good fishing for his clients and knows a better weather day is on the horizon.

South winds made a test of the day, that’s a fact. Dropped our blocks on a piece of reef we’re working on. Watched as two much larger party boats fished the reef all day as they often do. Every time someone enjoys fishing off Ocean City it’s good for everyone in the marina, tackle, & for-hire fishing trades. Plenty of secondary benefits too (if somewhat more watered down) in hotels, restaurants etc..

What a huge project: Rebuild estuarine oyster reefs to make the Mid-Atlantic ocean’s water blue again ..while rebuilding its marine hardbottom reefs too so we might fill them with fish.

For the most part it’s as easy as rolling rocks off a barge.

Like to see it through.

Clients had to work for their sea bass. Wind-driven southerly seas made for some sharp bobbin around. Nicked a few mini-mahi again too. Wonder if today’s wind will improve our nearshore water or green it up some more..

Find out tomorrow I reckon.

Today’s pool winner, Maurice from Frederick MD, was mighty glad another fellow elected not to play. Seems to often work that way…

A pool winner, a reef-raffle winner; one angler dern near limited on cbass; some folks having mahi for dinner, others having flounder.. makes a day.

Forecast tomorrow gorgeous — Half my spots are open.

Doesn’t happen often.

It’s a 7 to 3 trip. Usually leave about 6:30/6:40 & get back before dinner. $135.00..

Reservations at 443-235-5577. (emailing or FB messengering me won’t help. I screw up just about every reservation I get near!) Call Anna!

Cheers

Monty