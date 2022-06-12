A Good Bite Before The Thunderbirds

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

Sure was a beauty of a day for anglers and folks watching the OC Air Show! The bay, the beach, the ocean….and the streets were super crowded late this afternoon as the Thunderbirds and other acts soared through the skies in a show of aerial awesomeness. And there was some pretty good fishing too.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a little slower bite than yesterday, but he still saw plenty of fish come over the rail. He also had a nice 4.24 pound flounder caught by Jimmy.

Angler on board the OC Girl had a nice day of sea bass fishing with lots of big knothead sea bass.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a great day of sea bass fishing with some true jumbos and then he enjoyed a front row seat to the Thunderbirds and the OC Air Show.

Extra fine weather welcomed us to sea this morning. Came overcast later but remained nice throughout. A pontoon boat calm Saturday.

Kelly from Pine Grove, PA sent our reef blocks and terracotta tog tubes into the deep before we pressed off a bit more.

We found sea bass chewing fair. Bernie even boxed a limit; a few other regulars were in the teens. Mate Vic, instructed to help pay the rent, caught a 27inch tog on a jig. We tagged it.. Then, on the very last drop of the day, Rich pushed all pool contenders aside for the money. Even got a rare smile out of him.

Enjoying the Air Show on our way in..

Cheers

Monty

Alexia Lento and Molly McDermott caught themselves a couple of real nice flounder on the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink. Molly’s fish was 22″ and Alexia’s was 23″!

Bill and Krista Boteler got into the kingfish today using top and bottom rigs in the Assateague surf.

