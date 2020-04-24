A Limit of Flounders

By Scott Lenox

The wind finally stopped blowing long enough for some of us to get out today and there was some pretty good fishing to be had. We were greeted by flat calm seas this morning, with chilly temps and cloud cover, but by the time this afternoon rolled around the wind had picked up and rain showers had entered the area. The wind starts to blow again tonight into tomorrow and it doesn’t look like we’ll have another window for a little while.

Anyone that knows me knows that my favorite type of fishing is flounder fishing and I love flounder fishing in the spring. Flounder hang out and feed in shallower water this time of year because it’s warmer and they frequent areas off of marshes and tidal creeks looking for grass shrimp and small minnows. I took my like for flounder and my gear to the Thorofare this morning and everything fell perfectly into place for me. The wind was light, the water was clear and though it wasn’t as warm as it has been, it was warm enough at 53. I had a great solo trip that ended with a limit of four fish that went 17″, 17″, 18″ and 20″. ALL of the fish fell to our Fish in OC Dale Timmon’s Deadly Double in chartreuse baited with a Gulp 4″ swimming mullet in pink.

I saw my man Big Bird Cropper first thing this morning on the prowl for bluefish and though they were a no show, Bird and Shawn found some rockfish at the route 50 bridge. The guys didn’t find any sustenance sized fish, but they did find a bunch while casting Roy Rigs.

Mary and Bryan Mullins were in search of the elusive “keeper” rockfish today as well and they too were unsuccessful in that particular endeavor. They did have a lot of fun catching though and released some short fish up to 23″ and some shad.

I got another message from tog slayer Sam Wanis with the message, “we did it again!” Sam, DMV and crew caught some more keeper tautog at Martha’s Landing with one reel nice bay tog at 21″!