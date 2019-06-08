By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Today was Day 1 of the 23rd Annual Mako Mania Shark Tournament at Bahia Marina and it was a pretty uneventful day at the scales. The weather forecast for this weekend doused participation to just 18 boats, all of which fished today, but there were only a handful of makos released and just two bluefish hit the board. Current standings are as follows:

Bluefish

1st and 2nd Place Reel Obsession 5.8 and 6.8 Pounds

Mako Release

3rd Place Foolish Pleasures 1 Release 12:05 PM

2nd Place Just One More 2 Releases

1st Place Sea Ment 3 Releases

I got a text first thing this morning saying that the bigeye tuna were snapping offshore, but I had no idea it would turn out like it did this afternoon. There was an absolutely insane bigeye bite in the Baltimore Canyon today and just about everyone got in on it. Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg was on board the Lucky Duck II today with Kurt Wallace, Art Boykin, Cliff Wallace and Chef Paul Suplee of Boxcar 40 and put eight big bigeye tuna in the box. The crew accounted for a total of 887 pounds of bigeye tuna for the fish cleaners at Sunset Marina.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his anglers on the meat too putting six bigeye in the boat totaling over 600 pounds.

The Wrecker with Captain Jeremy Blunt got covered up by bigeye this morning with eight fish getting on all at once and his crew did a great job putting six of the fish in the boat.

Captain Steve Moore of the Stalker had Captain Chad Meeks on board today and was five for five on healthy bigeye tuna.

Captain Chris Little of Talkin’ Trash had a good day offshore today putting his crew on two white marlin releases, eight yellowfin tuna and five gaffer mahi.

Joe Anthony called me yesterday and got some intel on the bigeye bite and some advice on the weather and used it to put two bigeye of 120 pounds, one yellowfin and a gaffer mahi in the box while fishing with Greg Wenzel on his 35 Marlago. The guys found 68 degree water north of the Poorman’s Canyon.

These anglers fished with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton “The Kayak Crouton” Pryor on board the Spring Mix II today and put a load of nice mahi in the box.

Bottom fishing over ocean structure was good today in front of the blow that starts tomorrow. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star put his anglers on some good fishing.

Hi Scott,

Sea bass put on a show for for us today – at least compared to the fussy bite we had 3 days ago. Best bite this week for sure; owing, I think, to cbass putting on a feed in front of the weekend’s coming NE wind.

Ben Lacey of Chaptico MD limited out on his first sea bass trip ever (white shirt w/double header) while Nik Miedzinsky of Mechanicsburg PA (red hat/blue shirt) took everyone’s money with a 3.25 lb 18 inch cbass.

Donald Peters of Sykesville MD had a nice mess of sea bass. He’s pictured with none other than Man/Myth/Legend Hurricane Murray who made it into double digits w/sea bass. Hurricanne would probably have limited too save complications owing a recent upsurge in his portly rotundity. The inside scoop has the delicious pies at Abi’s Dinner at fault.

Mike Meszeros of Lorton VA (blue fishing shirt) was just shy double digits and headed to a fish fry w/neighbors.

Joe Hall of Calloway MD holds up a nice one. He almost held his own against against Ben Lacey’s major helping of beginner’s luck today.. (white cutoff t)

Also in the group snap are Louis Grant of Baltimore MD & Don Zimmerman of Westminster MD..

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a good day of sea bassing knocking out a three man limit before heading out for some nighttime sharking.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported good sea bass fishing today with plenty of fish to as big as 3 pounds.

Curt Presnell of Coastal Carpentry fished with his son Cody today and put some sea bass and four keeper flounder on ice and were back to the dock by 10:30 AM.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had two good bay fishing trips today that produced several keeper flounder for his crews.

The Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe had two successful trips today. This morning it was a couple of keepers on the incoming tide and this afternoon it was over 30 throwbacks.

Tyler Wimsatt caught this 29″ bluefish while fishing the route 50 bridge with a Storm lure.

I still owe my buddy David Wells some money so I have to put him in the fishing report. Dave has been hitting the local pond and adding to his “basscollage.” There you go….