And the Sea Bass Bit Well

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
By Scott Lenox

Posted on December 13th, 2021

It’s hard to trust the weatherman this time of year because they can be off more days than not.  Wind blows up a lot faster over colder water and seas can build quickly in the winter.  Today was one of those days as the forecast said something different than what actually happened, and unfortunately it was more wind and heavier seas so it made the ride home a little rough.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler was anticipating a nicer weather day today, but he was still cool with the fishing outcome.  Anglers on board the Angler today had terrific sea bass fishing with some three plus pounder being caught.  There were also some keeper flounder on today’s trip with the biggest weighing in at 6.5 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip today and enjoyed sea bass boat limit #11 in a row

Gorgeous sunrise. Calm seas for a while – Joseph dropped blocks and we pressed on a bit more.. 

Found more small sea bass have moved offshore – more weeding through shorts for keepers – but worth the struggle. 

Everyone limited out. Mate Vic and I kept plenty for reef rent too.. 

Bill W had the pool winner & David B the day’s first limit.

December 13, 2021
