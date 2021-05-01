And Then The Wind Blew

By Scott Lenox

There is no doubt that the wind has been blowing pretty good for the past few days, but today it blew on a whole new level. Strong winds out of the west had the bay rougher than a corn cob and turned it from a nice clean green to a combination of white and “doo doo” brown. The wind is supposed to blow a little more tomorrow before it settles down, but I fear the damage to water conditions has already been done. Flounder fishing was ok before today, but water conditions have definitely deteriorated over the past 24 hours and we’ll need some tide changes for things to clean up. It will clean up and sometimes after a blow the fish can be hungry so you can bet I’ll be out there trying with some of you.

Yesterday before the blow Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was on the rip and had a nice day with the tautog again. He even had an angler catch two tog on the same rig which probably felt like a monster at the time.