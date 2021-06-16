Another Awesome Day of Tuna Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Sunset Provisions in West Ocean City has the ultimate first aid kit for boaters. Check the vid for details.

It was a beautiful day today with sunny skies, warm temps and light winds and it was also another fantastic day of yellowfin tuna fishing. We didn’t see the limits of fish that we did yesterday, but 10+ tunas on boats is still awesome.

The folks over at Sunset Marina had several boats hit the dock this afternoon and the hot number was 10 yellowfin tuna in the fish box. Captain Anthony Matarese of the Reel Chaos had 10 yellowfin on today’s trip, but he also added a very nice bigeye tuna and a gaffer mahi.

Captain Mark Hoos of the Marli, Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey and the crew of the private boat Double J’s all had 10 yellowfin tuna in the fish box today. Big thanks to Sunset Marina for the pics!

Captain Brian Porter and the crew of the Boss Hogg had seven yellowfin tuna with two studs and a very nice gaffer sized mahi.

The crew of Turnin’ Fins with Captain Ron Callis had another great day of yellowfin tuna fishing today and though they caught 10 like lots of other boats they only decided to bring 7 fish home.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good, steady bite today with lots of sea bass and some flounder up to 3 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a very good sea bass bite on today’s trip with a few flounder as well

Sea Bass 6/15/21 – The return of Murray Adams!

Rust-stained & oil starved, the 1950s wheellock spun begrudgingly outside one of several covid-proof nuclear fallout shelter doors in an undisclosed area of the Appalachian foothills. Rumored to be near New Wuhan MD, where locals enjoy General Tso’s candy-fried bat breast, moo goo bat pan; even serving bat fried rice for the less daring while dining near a recently constructed state of the art research lab dedicated, we’re told, to genetic research of oak and sassafras trees; the ‘No Exercise/TV Only’ care facility which advertises dessert with every meal plus bedtime, had begun discharging its covid shelter clients only recently. As the Mid-Atlantic’s citizenry begins to regain normalcy, our region’s reef fish have simultaneously become less safe, especially now that Man, Myth, Legend and Master of Portly Angling Prowess has re-emerged, cicada-like, upon the DelMarVa angling scene. Yes, it’s true. Our righteous rodman of royal rotundity has again ventured back into daylight to devastate the region’s reef fish: We call him Murray Adams. I jest not. With rumors of his demise decidedly premature, Courtney’s Uncle Murray—underground some 14 months with virtually no contact from the outside world save his commission-earning Swiss banking team; Uncle Murray finally came along for some of this season’s fine sea bassing. Remi & Roman Raciti did a fine job pushing today’s block unit over. We also launched two pyramids by the aft rail making just 6 pyramids at that spot, but 869 reef blocks. While Murray did box a keeper first drop, it soon became apparent his good friend (if also kyrptonite equivalent) Cathy Creel (who was steadily skipping the ruler heading for the cooler) ..no, Cathy wasn’t about to let Murray have an easy return to angling fame. As she broke into double digits & with a nice grade of sea bass to boot, our recent returnee could have, sadly, doubled his catch with a keeper double. Then, sensing opportunity to salt a deepening wound in Murray’s couch-bound flesh, Flounder George fell back to his roots with a DelMarVa-decent fluke of 21.5 inches. He would catch 4 more though 3 were short. Employing his keen grasp of the obvious, Murray knew his reputation was on the line and landed a nice knothead that would have come out for today’s weigh in. Would have. It is, after all, a ‘sea bass only’ pool. Ahhh, but Flounder George would have none of it; and, right at the bell, trounced all competitors for today’s money. Despite the thrashing, I’m happy to have Murray back aboard – it is indeed another step toward normalcy. Regards, Monty

Young Nathan Green from Millsboro, DE fished the Miss Ocean City today and caught this beautiful keeper flounder.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service is on fire this week putting anglers on keeper flounder, rockfish and bluefish.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters put this young man on a keeper flounder while fishing behind Assateague Island.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is only on day 8 of 80 sleepless nights, but his shooters appreciate the effort since they’re seeing awesome action on cow nosed and southern rays.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty were dredging Stretch lures at the route 50 bridge today and had a great day putting a 30″ rockfish in the cooler along with some chopper bluefish.