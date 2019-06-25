Another Good Day of Fishing

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Tonight’s Daily Angle is coming to you from Glacier Bay, Alaska and it is another beautiful day here with incredible scenery and I can’t wait until our salmon fishing trip on Thursday. I’m reely hoping to catch one and check off a bucket list fish for me. I’m starting to miss Ocean City too. Seeing all of the fish that are being caught has got me fiending to get back and drop a Deadly Double down…..especially after seeing the doormat the Captain Jason Mumford put a net on today.

Captain Jason of Lucky Break has had some good flounder fishing lately and today he put an angler on a jumbo. I don’t have any phone service so I couldn’t get any info from Jason, but this fish looks like a 6 plus pounder.

Tuna fishing was a little slow for some boats yesterday, but Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker worked out a good day for his crew putting them on 11 yellowfin tuna and 25 tilefish.

The Pumpin Hard with captain Mike Burt had yet another good day of offshore fishing when they boxed 13 yellowfin tuna.

Captain Corey Kennington and the crew of the Boss Hogg had a nice day out there too putting his crew on a white marlin release and 10 yellowfin tuna.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good time with his crew today getting in on the yellowfin action.

Sunday 23rd June Reel Therapy was fishing in the Washington Canyon when they hooked up to a white marlin that was 74 inches long . Captain Kyle Tapia was running the boat when angler Josh Grant did the reeling on an awesome white marlin release. Also pictured are Ryan Starner and Harry Anderson.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga had a great afternoon trip when he put Sarah Ross of Middletown, PA, Ryan Buddy of OC, Terry Ross of Hershey, PA and Bill Brandt of Lebanon, PA on keeper flounder. Mate Serge Gardner did the netting.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star cursed the finicky sea bass today, but he stuck it out and put plenty of fish in the fish box.

Dogone rasomfrasem Sea Bass..

Oh, Hi Scott,

Today I had the largest school of sea bass under my boat that I’ve had this year—they measured solidly to 50 feet off the bottom ..and wouldn’t touch a bait!!

Scoundrels!

Pushing well into overtime, I did get one client into double digits; am confident all are going home with a fish fry’s worth at least.

Cbass do this a couple times a year. Can’t figure it. Tomorrow they may bite the bottom off the boat!

Dennis Cutcher won everyone’s money today. Also pictured are Chris & Ethan Hinchman of Inwood WV – Don Zimmerman of Westminster MD – Dave Hines from Churchville MD – George Bell Of Millersville MD – & Len Smith of Florence NJ

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is on vacation this week two, but just like me he’s got to go fishing while he’s gone. Captain Marc and his lovely bride caught and released jacks and eight roosterfish while in Cabo.