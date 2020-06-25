By Scott Lenox

Check out the video on the Ocean City Tuna Tournament just over two weeks away!

It was a hot one today boy…and the wind was blowing pretty stiff out of the south. My wife Kristen and I had a bay fishing trip quickly turn into a cruise when we got out and realized the weatherman was on something again. A 5-10 forecast was more like 15-20 and the water in the bay was pretty dirty even on the high tide. Don’t get me wrong, there were some flounder caught, but it just wasn’t the kind of conditions that we like so we enjoyed a nice cruise up the bay instead.

Offshore tuna fishing was pretty good once again today with mixed numbers coming in from across the docks. Captain Andrew Dotterweich of the Fish On had some of the best of it today with 8 yellowfin ending up in the box.

Captain Frank and Franky Pettolina of the Last Call had another good day on the water today when they put Brooke Duvall, David Phipps, and Jean Bean Keagle on some nice yellowfins and a white marlin release.

14 year old Gavin Glushakow had a fun time on the Pumpin’ Hard with Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt when he landed his first ever yellowfin tuna.

Sea bass fishing was good over ocean structure for the ocean bottom fishing fleet today with nice fish coming over the rail for most everyone. Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess had a nice day with lots of bass ending up in coolers.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported more of the same with some nice fish up to 3 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star didn’t sleep in today, but he did delay his trip a couple of hours and reaped the reward.

Yesterday’s southerlies increased right into night; even carried into today’s wee hours before coming WNW. That set the stage for ‘confused seas’ with wave energy’s worst in a tight south swell.

Imagine ‘washing machine.’ Got it?

For that reason I had pushed our start back 2.5 hours to let the ocean settle.

Glad of it. It was plenty saucy on departure, but nearly pleasant time we got into the fishing.

Fish bit fabulously better than yesterday ..for a while.

When they quit biting it seemed insurmountable. Though it took a couple hours, they finally turned back on – Ron Tenly of OC was first to bag out today. Angelo Hammond of Woodbine MD was next.

Save a long lull, fishing was kind.

Very kind.

Jack Dohony of Bethany Beach took today’s pool. The Thill family of Pittsburgh & Ullom family of Berkeley Springs WV show off a bunch of nice ones. Dan Dohony of Fenwick Island caught em as did Spencer Daddario also of Pittsburgh.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga found some clean water and some flounder this afternoon and put Eric Jones from Salisbury, NC, Chase Foster from Germantown, MD and JIM Madden from Burke, VA on three nice keeper flounder up to 19 1/2″.

The Young family had a great time fishing on the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joe today and was lucky enough to put this nice keeper flounder in the box.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has been putting shooters on awesome action lately including nighttime shooting for houndfish and southern and cow nosed rays.