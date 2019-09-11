Another Gorgeous Day

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Yep….we were blessed with another gorgeous September day today and those of us that fished were treated to some good fishing too. I got out for a bit this morning with my dear friend Dale Timmons for some flounder fishing and though no keepers made it in the boat, we had a great time releasing some short fish and talking like we always do. The ocean going party boat fleet had another good day of bottom fishing and the offshore fleet found the white marlin again and racked up some pretty good numbers. There were several blue flags flying in West Ocean City this afternoon.

The white marlin bite was good in the Baltimore Canyon today with boats catching and releasing up to 9 white marlin. Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash got in on the action putting his crew on three releases and a pile of nice mahi.

Anglers Tony Freiji, Mike Freiji, Don Mauzy and Janean Mauzy fished their boat the Hammer Down yesterday and caught 25 mahi and this nice daytime swordfish that weighed 128 pounds at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported that the sea bass bite was good again today and they also saw some flounder and triggerfish come over the rail.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess had success again today as well with sea bass and triggerfish for his clients.

The Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins at the helm saw a bunch of bottom dwellers go by the rail again today too.

Nice crowd today which included some skilled lady anglers too. On a beautiful September day? I’ll take it!

Lots of great catches aboard, but no one I know of crossed the finish line – caught a limit of sea bass. Close-close, and numerous double-digits, but didn’t seal the deal.

Plenty of cause to get out the fry daddy though..

Have spots open for every trip coming. Also have scheduled a long sea bass/fluke trip Tuesday September 17 from 5:30 to 4:30.. Reservations at 410-520-2076

Greg Helman of Phoenix MD took an early lead in the pool and never let go. His 19.5 inch cbass bested everyone for the money.

Rockie White from Baltimore – Jim Duffy of Cherry Hill NJ – & Matt Stelma of Wilkesbarre PA were among those who landed some nice triggerfish today.

In the ladies group snap are Angel Pope from Gouldsboro PA – Jan Dunkling of Auburn PA – Mickey Pfarr of Phoenix MD – & Luanne Jamison of Planes PA; they all iced a nice mess of cbass.

Dave Confair from Secretary MD – Patrick Hagerty of Reisterstown MD – Dean & Angel Pope of Gouldsboro PA – & Ron Feist of Wilkes-Barre PA make up the other group snap.

Fishing in the back bay and inlet area continues to impress and today the lady anglers got in on the deal. Bear down at the Oceanic Pier reported in that Christy was smoking the fish from the north sea wall and Amber Smoker was all over the place catching everything that swims. Cindy had a nice triggerfish and a sheepshead and Amber has had great action and caught small sharks, black drum, tautog and rockfish.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice evening trip tonight at the route 50 bridge that produced bluefish and throwback rockfish action for his crew.