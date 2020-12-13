Posted on December 12th, 2020
It was another nice day today on land and sea with warmer than normal temperatures and lighter than normal winds. There were some rock and tog caught in the back bay and inlet area and the ocean going fleet had another great day of fishing over ocean structure. The wind started blowing this evening so it looks like everyone will be at the dock for a couple of days, but the fishing should stay good for the next several weeks.
Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a terrific day of tautog fishing in the ocean today. Captain Chase put his group on a limit of tog and also released a couple of studs at 9 and 12 pounds.
Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had another great day of fishing today putting his anglers on another bunch of sea bass and flounder up to 6 pounds.
Anglers on the Morning Star with Captain Monty Hawkins got to help do some great work for the OCRF today, and they also got to reel in a lot of tasty sea bass.
Absolutely positively saw too many spiny dogfish though.
Dogone.. (dogpresent?) Whole new program needed now. Green-eyed devils have overrun our reefs. Happens every year – later than usual now and I know what I’ll try next. With a bit of luck that’ll be tomorrow.
Had a quarter of today’s clients in double digits, all the rest, save one, with plenty for a fish fry.
Did have a case of unspeakable bad luck. Despite mates and I having done all we could to fix it – there was no repair. Same fellow limited-out in grand style yesterday yet wouldn’t have caught covid today if he’d kissed a thousand patients on the lips. Pretty rare on my rig—especially in early winter.
Ah well, “Unlucky at fishing, lucky at love.”
Maryland has no marine artificial reef program. Despite some damn fine representation to federal fisheries; for the most part if you’re going to fish the Atlantic coast of the “Chesapeake Bay State” you’ve got to do for yourself.
We also have our “Name a Reef” program – a way to get your name on our charts permanently. There’s an 85’ tug at the Bass Grounds Reef, newly sunk, that needs a name. Have about $50K in the project – you can name it for less than 20%..