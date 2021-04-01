Another World Record Tautog in Ocean City, Maryland

By Scott Lenox

Yet another world record tautog has been caught out of Ocean City, Maryland and this time the circumstances are truly unbelievable….no really, unbelievable!

David Wells of DW Mowing was fishing Ocean City’s south jetty for blowfish today when he was surprised by the mighty pull of a gigantic tautog, otherwise known as blackfish. David was using live eels for bait fishing in two feet of water when the big “tog” jumped on. After a battle of a little over 3 1/2 hours, David got the big fish boat side and put her in the net. The big fish weighed in at a whopping 37.25 pounds and if certified will break the current world record held by a fish that was also caught in Ocean City, Maryland back in January of 2015. The current world record of 28.5 pounds was caught on board the Fish Bound captained by Kane Bounds, who once beat David Wells in a staring competition in the 7th grade.

Congratulations to David on his unreal catch!

Here is a photo of David with his fishing partners from today’s trip. Congratulations crew!

Oh…..and Happy April Fool’s Day!!

No fish were harmed in the making of this bs fishing report and all aspects of this nonsense have been approved in writing by David Wells, Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. 🙂