Awesome Weather, OK Fishing

By Scott Lenox

June 7, 2020

We had another terrific day of weather today with warm temperatures, sunny skies and moderate winds, but fishing other than sea bass is leaving a little to be desired. Tuna fishing in the offshore canyons was even more hit or miss today with only a few fish being reported and there were more marlin caught and released than I can remember for a day in June. My buddy Captain Tucker Colquhoun running the Special Situation was four white marlin released out of eight bites today and several other boats released white marlin. I got to fish on board the Fish On out of Sunset Marina today with Captain Andrew Dotterweich and mate Jake Emche for a new episode of Hooked on OC and our fishing was slow as well. We did manage a couple of mahi late in the day and we also released an estimated 400 pound blue marlin. Here’s a quick shot of owner Todd Willard fighting the fish stand up as we back down.

There is some ok fishing for bluefish, shad and small rockfish in the back bay on the incoming tide, but flounder fishing is off right now. It should pick back up when the slur dissipates and we have another shot of fish move into the bay. The brightest spot in the fishing sky is the sea bass fishing that is going on over ocean structure for local bottom fishermen. Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess reported that today things started off a little slow, but then picked up nicely and they had a great day.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported “rolly” seas, but it was more than fishable and they had a nice day of catching for their anglers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported in that though fishing wasn’t as RED HOT as it has been it was still hot enough that he had some limits come over the rail.

Felt like New England air today – fresh, cool, & dry. Winds were N at 18.5 knots this morning with higher gusts. Weatherman promised it would fall out after a while. Did to. Eleven knots by noon-thirty; then, as foretold, picked back up to fifteen about two.

Sea bass weren’t enjoying the change in the weather as much as we were. Got right fussy. Never did turn on, not to a great bite anyway. Was steady enough to put some limits over the rail though.

John Gomeringer was first to limit this day. Had three more anglers join him at the finish line before lines-up. Pretty good fishing for a not very good bite.

Eric Edmonston of Pittsburgh swept today’s pool.

Tyrell Montgomery & Bobby Smallwood of Waldorf MD, plus Kyle Quigley of Mount Vernon VA show off keeper doubles.

Noel Cook, an Ocean Pines local, Michael Haggerty from Baltimore, & Earl Miller of Philly all show off good sea bass.

Dan Foltz of Hagerstown MD is also in the group snap.