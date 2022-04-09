Back Bay Flounder and Tautog

By Scott Lenox

Weather was kind of all over the place today in Ocean City with sun, calm and warmth one minute and rain, wind and cold the next. The afternoon ended on the sucky side of that with some showers and wind, but there were blue skies on the horizon. This weekend looks ok, but the wind does look to puff a little bit. Next week though, I think I saw some highs in the 70s!

I had a great trip with my man Blake Gunther from Gunther and Sons Fishing today for a new episode of Hooked on OC! The trip started with a strange catch of what I’m pretty sure was a pollock and then as we waited for the tide, we headed to the route 90 bridge where we caught and released 20 or so rockfish on Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIGS. After that it was back to the inlet where we caught 15+ short tautog and one keeper on Fish in OC tog jigs. Was a great trip and should be a good new episode of the show.

While I was fishing I got an email from Lamont Hilbert who had a nice day in the South Bay before it got crappy. Lamont used live minnows and Gulp to catch a couple of throwback flounder and this 18″ keeper. He also had some fun catching and releasing some schoolie stripers.

Speaking of live minnows…if you’re looking for some Sunset Provisions in West Ocean City has got them in stock!!

Check out my solo session at the route 90 bridge where the rockfish action was pretty non-stop!!