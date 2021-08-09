By Scott Lenox

It was back to charter fishing for the offshore fleet today after a crazy White Marlin Open week. There are still plenty of boats staying in town for the upcoming Poor Girl’s Open and MidAtlantic Tournament coming up next week, but most offshore OC boats will charter fish between now and then. Most charter clients want meat in the box so it was trolling for tunas and mahi and deep dropping for sea bass and tilefish today.

Captain Mike Burt and the crew of Pumpin’ Hard had a nice day trolling offshore today with six nice tunas and some mahi for their clients.

Captain Ron Callis and the crew of Turnin’ Fins found a few tunas on today’s trip and some bonus tilefish.

The crew of RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman trolled up a nice yellowfin and dropped for some tilefish and big sea bass.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters found a 29″ keeper rockfish at the route 50 bridge for this lucky angler.

Anglers on board the Calico Jack with Captain Drew Zerbe had some keeper sized flounder for the cooler on today’s afternoon trip.

Kern Ducote used Gulp shrimp in the West Channel to trick his limit of flounder into the net again today.