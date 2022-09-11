Back to the Ocean

By Scott Lenox

Back to the Ocean

Posted on September 10th, 2022

Check out the NEW Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

It was still a little windy today, but it laid down enough for some to get out to the ocean and do some bottom fishing.  It was also nice enough on land to have the Spot Tournament at the Ocean City Fishing Center this evening.  This is a great event for the whole family and everyone had a good time in the nice weather.  There were also a bunch of spot caught and some nice prizes distributed by the OCFC.  Thanks to Dave Messick of Hooked on OC for the shot!

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess was able to get to a few spots in the ocean today for a private charter.  Even though it was a little rough, it was doable and they had some nice sea bass and flounder end up in the cooler.

Water in the back bay is a shade of brown somewhere between coffee and doo doo, but the Tortuga fishing out of Bahia Marina has still managed a few flounder in the tough conditions.

Dillon Scopp has been fishing his secret spot the past few days and doing well with some keeper sized speckled trout.

Dave Borrell from Enola, PA fished behind Assateague Island today where he caught three keeper flounder of 17″, 17″ and 19″ on spec rigs with “New Penny” Gulp.


Last night, Stacey Schindler was fishing with Rich Daiker using live spot at the route 50 bridge when she landed this huge 15 pound bluefish.

Check out the Back Deck Fishing Report on our YouTube!

