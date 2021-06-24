Back to the Tuna Grounds

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid to get geared up for fishing the OC inlet and route 50 bridge.

It was a cool, sunny day today so Kristen and I hit the Thorofare to see if any flounder were hungry and after :45, one throwback and a northeast buttkicking we decided to try on a calmer day. Wind was blowing hard out of the northeast and the bay was bumpy because of it. Ocean was a little rough today too, but it was fishable and the tuna guys were able to get back out to the grounds and put some fish in the box.

Captain Brian Porter of the Boss Hogg had a great day today out in the canyon when he put his anglers on a haul of 13 keeper yellowfin tuna.

Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker out of the Ocean City Fishing Center said it was rough, but the fishing was good enough to keep their minds off of it. 9 yellowfins for his crew was well worth the effort.

9 must have been the magic number today because Captain Mike Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had 9 keeper yellowfin for his crew today as well.

Captain Anthony Matarese and the crew of the Reel Chaos had….you guessed it….9 yellowfin tuna today.

Not to be left out of the 9 yellowfin tuna mix, Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI put his crew on 9 fish today as well.

Captain Ron Callis of the Turnin’ Fins had a nice day with plenty of bites and five yellowfin tuna for his crew.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had a productive day for his crew today putting them on flounder and schoolie rockfish action.

Mike G of Fin City Brews had a nice 21″ flounder from behind Assateague Island today caught on a white Gulp with minnow.

My buddy Curt Howell took Dalton Cooper from West Virginia out this afternoon for some fishing at the route 50 bridge and Dalton caught this nice bluefish on the Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG. Dalton said this is is biggest saltwater fish.

Donny Post was pleasantly surprised by this 19″ red drum that ate a peeler crab bait at the south jetty today.

Captain Matt down at Sea Hawk Sports Center reports some good action from Virginia’s Eastern Shore and the lower Chesapeake. Good fishing that includes trout, rockfish, flounder, drum and even some cobia.