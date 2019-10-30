Bagged Out

By Scott Lenox

Just one day can make a huge difference in weather conditions going from good to bad and sometimes vice versa. I tried to do some fishing with the wife yesterday and it sucked. And I say “tried” because it was super windy and the water in the bay was very, very dirty. Today was a totally different story. I’m sure the water hadn’t cleaned up beautiful, but there was hardly any wind to speak of and the bay and inlet were greasy calm and looked very inviting to do some fishing….of course I was busy. Captain Monty Hawkins and the crew of the Morning Star got out though and had one stop drop and reel fishing for a boat limit.

Hi Scott,

Had an 11 hour trip today. Dropped 25 blocks & reef pyramid, then burnt a bunch more fuel before lowering two anchors..

No adjustments needed. We sat right there and limited the boat out.

Sure is nice when it happens!!

I’ve recently sent/posted a long piece on MRIP’s gargantuan errors where Recreational Catch is concerned. Many readers are likely unaware why regulation seems to grow worse with each passing year. I lay it out.. Needs to be addressed. No one will address it save Recreational anglers who give a dern. If we won’t write to complain, no one will.

It’s Fish Report 10/28/19 at MorningstarFishing.com …

Well Now.. One of my favorite clients, Dr Jeff Kerner of Millsboro DE, took everyone’s pool money with a 19 inch sea bass. The fish is seen very light colored. It’s been traveling across sand – moving offshore. Another long time Regular, Mike Zeigler of OC (Zig!) was first to bag out today.

Jack Dennis of Mandance DE shows off a keeper double. He’s 6’5 so they look like throwbacks!

Rob Giuffrida (navy T) an OC local, shows off a dandy..

Also pictured in the group snap Dave Berube from Millsboro DE – Julie Maugins from OC – Richard Gunion from DC – & Andy Strickland of Newport PA.

Night fishing for stripers on the route 50 bridge has been good the past week or so despite dirty water conditions. The “rockfish” can see silhouettes in the lights above regardless of water clarity so night fishing can be some of the best. Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent these photos of Tim and John who had some great luck from the bridge with bluefish and rockfish. Bear also sent a shot of “Mama” with a stargazer.