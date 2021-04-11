Bangin’ On The Drum

By Scott Lenox

Cast net season is coming soon…Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City has everything you need! Check out the vid for size and selection.

Gorgeous day today in and around Ocean City with ver warm temperatures, sunny skies and light winds….until this afternoon. I took the Fish in OC skiff to do a little rock fishing at the route 90 bridge this afternoon and had some success with a new jig that I’m trying out and it was nice. The wind did blow up a little out of the south, but it was still way fishable and it was plenty warm with temps in the 60s.

It was also a beautiful day to be on Assateague Island doing some fishing. That’s where Mike “I.B. Fishing” Dzurnak, Steve Sweigert and Damian Priznar had some serious luck with the black drum. The guys hit things just perfectly and caught a total of 10 black drum between 28″ and a whopping 48″. The fish were caught on a combo of sand fleas and Fishbites and all but one were released. Congrats guys!

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had an awesome day of tautog fishing today for his anglers putting them on a limit of nice fish. The crew had four double digit tog today with the biggest being 12 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out doing what he does today….building reef and putting clients on tautog.

Perhaps my most challenging day of ‘21; was hard pressed to get my folks situated just so over structure. Conditions remained light & variable until afternoon. Wind, swell, and current were changing just enough that even a straddle (where anchors are deployed close to 180* – AKA “clothesline” up north) ..even a straddle would get pushed off after a few minutes.

Vexing.

There will be days like that though. Especially in this fishery. At least we had a lot of “third fin rip” fish. The close up a return – usually we’d tag a TFR that’s being put back.

Maybe tags will come in the mail Monday.

Terry Feehley was our guest reef builder. Beatriz Soto of Morrisville PA won the pool, caught first fish, and I’m pretty sure most fish – good day to have a hot hand.

Tomorrow’s another day. Hope the anchoring’s a bit more straightforward. If not I may have to double up on the blood pressure meds!

Cheers

Monty

Wes Pollitt and Dr. Ben Strahl fished a 34′ Regulator in 70′ of water today and had a great day of tog fishing themselves. The guys caught 12 nice fish on white crabs and released all but two males that were kept for dinner.

Blake Gunther used his lucky Fish in OC hat and some angling skill to catch this keeper tautog on the rocks at Martha’s Landing in Ocean City inlet.