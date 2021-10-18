Bay Fishing Only

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Bay Fishing Only

By Scott Lenox

Bay Fishing Only

Posted on October 17th, 2021

It felt way more like fall today with a cool breeze and temperatures in the 60s.  The sun was shining and there wasn’t any precipitation, but the wind was blowing enough that the ocean was closed for business.  Thankfully a couple of our inshore partners were on the bay and inlet and there were some fish snapping for them.

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break had a good day today in the OC inlet.  Captain Jason reported plenty of tautog, some flounder and this nice slot red drum for the fish box.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was in the East Channel this morning and had some luck putting three keeper flounder in the boat.

David Moore and Kyle Mooney have been tearing up the big red drum in the Assateague surf lately.  David has caught fish from 20″ which can be kept all the way up to 50.5″ which are over the 27″ maximum and must be released.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

October 17, 2021
Bay Fishing Only
Bay Fishing Only

It felt way more like fall today with a cool breeze and temperatures in the 60s.  The sun was shining and there wasn’t any precipitation, but the wind was blowing enough that the ocean was closed… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

guns ammunition rods reels knives camping at lighthouse guns & gear

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information