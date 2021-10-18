Bay Fishing Only

By Scott Lenox

It felt way more like fall today with a cool breeze and temperatures in the 60s. The sun was shining and there wasn’t any precipitation, but the wind was blowing enough that the ocean was closed for business. Thankfully a couple of our inshore partners were on the bay and inlet and there were some fish snapping for them.

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break had a good day today in the OC inlet. Captain Jason reported plenty of tautog, some flounder and this nice slot red drum for the fish box.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service was in the East Channel this morning and had some luck putting three keeper flounder in the boat.

David Moore and Kyle Mooney have been tearing up the big red drum in the Assateague surf lately. David has caught fish from 20″ which can be kept all the way up to 50.5″ which are over the 27″ maximum and must be released.