Beautiful Day Before the Storms

By Scott Lenox

Today was literally the calm before the storm in and around Ocean City! We’ve got some pretty good rain, lighting and thunder going on in some areas right now, but earlier today it was sunny, warm and very, very calm. I had a chance to head out with my good friend Dale Timmons for some flounder fishing today and it really was perfect weather. There was little to no breeze, temps were in the mid 70s, the skies were sunny, the water in the back bay was super clean AND we caught some fish. We had a couple of throwbacks and three keepers from 16.5 to over 20″. Dale caught his fish on a custom tied hi-lo rig and I caught my fish on the Deadly Double in chartreuse and the Deadly Double in white. The biggest fish of the day fell for a white DD with an Otter Tail tipped with a live minnow. I’ll mention now that Dale is the inventor of the Deadly Double so lots of us owe thanks for a bunch of flounder catches! Thanks Dale!

There are more flounder showing up on the wrecks and reefs off of Ocean City all the time and Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound will be all over them. Captain Kane is still catching plenty of nice sea bass with some nice flounder coming up now too.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a picky bite today, but he still toughed out some nice sea bass for most all of his crew.

Nice morning. Some leftover heave from yesterday’s light NE breeze, a remaining swell, but hardly anything save ‘normal.’ Seas grew calmer throughout the day.

Jeff & Rick dropped a pair of pyramids; then Jane had a little help w/20 blocks. Moseyed around a bit more and tried a drift. Soon found ourselves anchored again – if only with a couple hundred feet of line out.

Cbass were fussy this day. I suspect if they bit all the time they’d have been killed off long ago. Sure had some nice fish aboard though. Our pool winner, Don, also managed to get into double digits. Low man? I’m sure he had plenty of throw backs, but one angler only avoided the dreaded goose-egg donut by one keeper..

Here comes summer!

Cheers

Monty

The crew of RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman had another great day of deep dropping in the canyons putting a bunch of tilefish and big sea bass on the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Brian Brannan had 11 keeper sea bass up to 16.5″ on his trip to ocean structure today.

The guys from the Always Bent fishing team had a great day of fishing the other night when they teamed up for a speckled trout and three keeper rockfish. The guys found the bite hot at the south jetty and had a bunch of throwbacks and three fish that landed in that 28″ to less than 35″ slot.

Kevin McNelis was dredging at the route 50 bridge when he landed this big 26″ bluefish.

Donny Post got his buddy Andrew Burko out after his recovery from an accident and put him on some awesome catch and release tautog action at the south jetty. Donny reported 40-50 fish with about 10 that would have been keepers if the season was open. Tautog opens back up July 1.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is burning the candle at both ends when the weather cooperates and is seeing some great fishing. Captain Marc has been putting his shooters on rays during the day and gar, snakeheads and big catfish at night.

