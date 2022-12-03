Beautiful Day With A Decent Bite

By Scott Lenox

Mother Nature opened up another short weather window today and some local party boats took full advantage of it. There were some anglers catching rockfish on the north jetty and at the route 50 bridge as well. It was a nice December day to get out!

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a very nice day on the ocean today and the fish bit pretty decent too. Captain Chris reported a nice catch of sea bass with some flounder and bluefish mixed in as well.

Captain Victor Bunting had the Ocean Princess in the fishing grounds today too and he also put his anglers on a nice catch of fat sea bass. Remember MD sea bass season ends on December 11 so you don’t have much time left if you want to get on them.

