Beautiful Weather and Reel Good Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Today actually started off a little crappy with lingering showers and very cloudy skies, but by the time lunch rolled around it was sunny, warm and beautiful. It was one of, if not the nicest day that we’ve seen so far this year and a great day to be out on the water doing some fishing….which was also very, very good.

Tautog fishing in the ocean has been very good lately and today I saw more of the same with plenty of nice fishing pics coming in. Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had another awesome day of fishing with not only a limit of tog for his guys, but also several releases including several very big fish. Captain Chase put his crew on nine double digit tog today the included fish of 10, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 14, 15 and 16 pounds….that is some crazy good fishing!

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had an awesome day of tautog fishing as well putting his crew on a limit of quality fish and some jumbo releases. Captain Kane’s crew had five double digit tog today with the largest weighing in at 14 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the party boat Morning Star had to contend with some fog and goofy tog fishing conditions, but he still managed a great day of fishing for his anglers.

Dreary rainy a.m. – sunrise more of a “lighter grey” than an event you might witness; still, weather man said the rain would soon be gone, that we’d see a different day.

Yup.

Rain moved off.

Got foggy.

Tight fog.

Radar fog.

Even forced to drift a bit in a foggy calm. Though drifting’s a huge no-no for tog there was nowhere to anchor to. Had to make do a while. Even caught on the drift.

All told? Not a bad day. Tog bit OK so long as we had current. Bit better again when the sun came out.

Time came to haul anchors and head for the barn – sun out, a fresh breeze on our stern.. I’ll take it.

Could have limited quite a few clients with DelMarVa’s 4 fish limit. Instead, only two folks kept even the 2 fish boat limit we have in place. Lots of “third fin rip” marks as fish went back – hope my ALS tags come in tomorrow.

Andrzej Wysocki of Lindenhurst NY took everyone’s pool money with a 25in release.

Chase Domenech was today’s guest reef builder.

Even put the balloon gaff to work. We’ll pick up more and more balloons as weather warms.

Cheers

Monty

Tog fishing in Ocean City’s back bays is picking up on a daily basis as well and today Blake Gunther and Brandon Miller took full advantage of it. The guys caught some nice fish with a couple of keepers on the rocks at Martha’s Landing. Blake even had a fish that would have been a keeper, but it had no tail so it didn’t meet the minimum length.

Captain Mark Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is back on the prowl at night and doing his part to eradicate the snakehead population. Last night was another great night for his shooters with some bonus gar mixed in.

Fishing for black drum off of Assateague Island has been on fire the past few days and today was no different. Young Emily Blume was fishing with the Simpsons today and caught her first black drum ever. The big fish was 44″ long and weighed in at a whopping 48 pounds…Nice work Em!

Steve Sweigert, Lee McCabe, Joe Sharkey, and Kaden Herschberger fished the Assateague surf again today and had another terrific day of black drum fishing. Kaden was able to catch his first black drum and the crew totaled seven fish on the trip.

David Moore has been back on the beach lately and he too has found the black drum biting well. David has found some nice black drum, some small school sized striped bass and even a couple of blowfish.