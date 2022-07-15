Beautiful Weather with Decent Fishing

By Scott Lenox

It was another beautiful day today with sunny skies, light winds and zero precipitation and there were plenty of folks out on the water taking advantage of it. The ocean was pretty slick calm where there were some tunas, flounder and sea bass caught by lucky anglers taking advantage of a less crowded weekday.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a beautiful weather day with some decent fishing. There were some very nice keeper sea bass brought on board today along with several keeper flounder.

Anglers on board the Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting had good fishing today with some of the same…..dinner that will consist of sea bass and flounder.

The Judith M out of Bahia Marina saw flat calm seas and a pretty good bite on their 1/2 day trip to the inshore lumps today.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work for his folks again today, but work it did and plenty of nice fish came over the rail.

Ahhh, summer. Clearing the inlet this morning I saw a small pod of bottlenose dolphin; called attention to them with the PA System and advised passengers they’d soon be off the stern.

“SharkSharkShark!” Poor man sounded like a shark had jumped aboard and he was fixin to go the opposite direction.

Yeah, summer.. Thank goodness he stayed in the boat.

Sisters Kensi & Nora from North Carolina (whom you will read of again shortly) made short work of today’s reef blocks. It would be a while before we started fishing. (Umm.. Had to get away from sharks?)

Our first drop found sea bass willing – for a short while. The bite soon stopped. Nice fish though.

Moved and found less success, but success nonetheless. Shoot & move all day long proved our only workable strategy. Some came out of it OK, others didn’t have the luck. Dinners I hope.

One fellow treated possible mal de mer with, ah, edibles. Too many. Spent nearly all day in the salon. Did make a few drops though. Caught as many as Hurricane Murray too who didn’t miss a drop.

Our portly prince of keeper doubles is way off his mark. He’s lost his mojo but bad.

Unlucky at fishing, lucky at love?

Who could guess!

Young Ms Kensi, far too young to be contemplating Hurricane’s ills, did what first time clients often do – she won the pool.

Sure was a nice cbass.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey put his anglers on some fish today with two yellowfin tuna and a mahi.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is back on the water making customers happy. There has been some good shooting day and night for cow nosed and southern rays.