Beautiful Weekend With Some Tunas in the Washington

It was another absolutely beautiful fall day today with sunny skies, light winds and very unseasonably warm temperatures. The bay was packed with boats enjoying the beautiful weather and there was some good fishing, cruising and dock dining going on.

Blair Rinnier and Mark Lynch had a pretty awesome day in the Washington Canyon yesterday when they caught five nice yellowfin tuna and a longfin albacore!

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service reported it was “all the tog you wanted” from the rocks in the back bay today. He put his crew on some awesome action on these tasty hard fighting fish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had another great day on the rip today with sea bass boat limit #5.

A bit more sea than I’d anticipated this morning. Had expected slick calm. Was plenty nice enough though. Came just another T-shirt day in Nov.. Ms. Laura & young Mr. Conor did the deed on today’s blocks. We kept going.

First stop was a complete goose egg. Have no idea why. An all-time favorite spot; caught a few tiny shorts before we hauled anchor. Got away from that area quick.

The move paid off – as did my anglers’ perseverance. Hurricane Murray his dern self, in the flesh (and plenty of it) actually caught the day’s first limit. He was up against some top notch angling skill too; that I’ll promise. Wilson from Millsboro boated the pool winner. We worked all day to catch a boat limit – got er done.

On the way in we came across a large piece of lumber – plenty big enough to decommission any sport boat. Picked it up to save someone the headache. Maybe I’ll set up the bandsaw to mill it in two. Make some scaffold lumber..

Oh indeed. We’ll need scaffolding before sea bass reopen in May.

IF they reopen in May. MRIP has published its funny business yet. The MAFMC’s work on my boat count theory is sure encouraging.

Man would it be nice not to have to worry with false evidence of overfishing against us.

