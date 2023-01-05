Before The Wind & Rain

By Scott Lenox

Rain and wind have arrived to areas in and around Ocean City so the tautog and rockfish will get a break for a few days. The good news is that the rockfish are still to our north and should move this way and water temps are still high enough that tautog should be comfortable for a while. Hopefully that lasts.

Before the weather there was some very good fishing for both tog and rockfish and it was a busy New Year’s weekend. Morgan Mericle enjoyed some tog fishing with Captain Monty on the Morning Star and then fished with his buddies Tyler and Willie for rockfish. The guys had some nice fish caught trolling and jigging.

David T. O’Malley got in on the action over the Holiday weekend and released some nice rockfish with most of them over 40″.

Stone and Monty Carey and crew had a nice day of tautog fishing during the nice weather this weekend with good keeper action and fish up to 22″.

