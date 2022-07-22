Before These Storms

By Scott Lenox

Posted on July 21st, 2022

Check out the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina!

It was a scorcher today kids…and the wind blew in front of this strong front so most everyone stayed tied fast to the dock.  There are some pretty wicked storms rolling through the area tonight so it’s no surprise that today was not a heavily fished day….at all.

Yesterday Captain Doug Bramble and the crew of the Shorebilly had a nice day of tuna fishing putting five nice yellowfin in the fish box.

The Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting has had some decent bottom fishing lately including yesterday where there was some good sea bass fishing aboard.

Shooters on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had success on Captain Marc Spagnola’s last two trips.  The crews had good shooting for rays and hound fish both day and night.

Find out more about back bay fishing spots in our new YouTube vid!

